Gen. Robert E. Lee visits RiverBlast! at the National Civil War Naval Museum

Civil War re-enactor Thomas Lee Jessee brought Gen. Robert E. Lee to life at the annual RiverBlast! and fired a cannon round over the Chattahoochee River
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

News

The Tiger Marching Drumline practices for its RiverCenter Performance

The G.W. Carver High Tiger Marching Drumline members rehearse for their upcoming performance at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. A performance video drew the most "likes" in a social media contest between area high schools to win the opportunity to open for the stage musical "Drumline LIVE!" The production is based on the Historically Black College and University marching band tradition

Local

Meet a member of Drumline Live

Ike Ellis is a cast member of the touring production of Drumline Live. The event is Friday night at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. In this short video Ellis talks about, and demonstrates, his passion for the drums.

News

New library scheduled to open in early 2018

Officials broke ground Tuesday for a new 15,000 square-foot library in Hamilton, Georgia. The new $5.2M library in Harris County will be three times as large as the current library on North College Street, according to published information. It will feature an adult area, teen room, computer lab, maker space, children’s area, three small conference rooms, a business center, a Board room, a 45-50 seat meeting space, staff offices, an outside patio area. The new facility will have high-speed Internet and after-hours Internet access in the outside patio area. It's scheduled to open in early 2018. It's being funded by SPLOST-2009, SPLOST-2014, state funds, and donations.

News

Two more suspects in 5 Corner Lotto murder appear in Recorders Court

Kimberly Huffman, 30, and Courtney Williams, 26, appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday, March 21, morning to face murder charges related to the shooting death of Vastal Patel, 23, at 5 Corner Lotto in November 2016. Judge Julius Hunter continued the case until 9 a.m. Monday, March 27, after learning that neither of the suspects had an attorney present to represent them.

News

David Pollard's family celebrate his birthday with at cookout

Family members and Carver High baseball players remember coach David Pollard during a family gathering at Carver Park. Eleven months after Pollard was struck by a stolen car and killed on Buena Vista Road, family and friends celebrated his birthday and raised money for the baseball team.

Editor's Choice Videos