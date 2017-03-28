Oregon Democrats say abortion bill still on table

Democratic lawmakers in Salem say last week's failure of the GOP health care overhaul hasn't changed their plans to protect women's access to abortions under their insurance plans.
House Bill 3391 would require Oregon health plans to fully cover reproductive health services such as abortions, birth control and pap smears at no additional out-of-pocket cost to the consumer. The proposal was largely in response to now-defunct American Health Care Act, which proposed federal abortion restrictions and overturning minimum coverage requirements for things like birth control.
Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek says there are other ways conservatives in Congress could target reproductive health services, so her party still plans to move forward with the Oregon proposal.
