Anti-abortion lawmaker wants voters to define 'person'

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban Pause

1:21 Couple with developmental disabilities look forward to first prom

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

2:16 Meet Tiny: She's a big dog with a bigger personality, and in need of a forever home

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

3:51 Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum

2:39 Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'