Iowa Republicans back 'fetal heartbeat' abortion legislation

1:21 Couple with developmental disabilities look forward to first prom Pause

1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

2:53 Shaw's Brian Trepanier, Pat McGregor speak after latest win

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:01 Columbus attorney says police have 'weak' case against suspect in 12th Street armed robbery