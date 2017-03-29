Around Town: Tea party, Plant Sale and some Tennis

Georgia State Park for Trail Runners
The first annual Dirty Spokes Iron Hill Trail race will be held Saturday at Red Top Mountain State Park, Cartersville, Ga. The trail takes runners on single and double-tracks for an off-road running experience. The course is beautiful and perfect for the runner who wants to ditch the city. The Iron Hill is a 7.5/3.8 trail race. Registration fees are $40-$45 depending on the trail you select. For additional information or to register, go to www.dirtyspokes.com.
Denim, Bowties and Diamonds
The Delta Life Development Foundation Inc. presents “Denim, Bow ties and Diamonds”- a red hot soiree 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Wear your denim, cool bow ties and glam diamonds and dance to a DJ playing the best of old/new school music. There will also be food. Proceeds benefit the non-profit’s charitable outreach fundraiser. Tickets are $35-$50 at www.eventbrite.com. The soiree will be held at the Columbus Trade Center Courtyard. Call 706-577-6922 for more info.
Freedom: A History of U.S. Documents
A new, traveling exhibit is on display at the National Infantry Museum now through April 16. “Freedom: A History of U.S. Documents” illustrates critical figures and events while tracing the evolving concept of freedom from the nation’s birth until 1968. The display contains President Lincoln’s handwritten speech notes, a rare printed copy of the Declaration of Independence, letters from Civil War soldiers and more. Free; donation requested. The display will be open during NIM’s regular hours. For more details, call 706-653-9234.
AU’s Spring Plant Sale
The Auburn University Landscape and Nursery Association (formerly PLANET) will host its annual spring plant sale Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. central and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A wide selection of trees, shrubs, ornamentals, annuals, vegetable plants and herbs will be available. Proceeds from the sale help defray horticulture students’ costs to attend this year’s National Collegiate Competition in Utah. Payment can be made by check, cash or card. Visit http://hort.auburn.edu/studentclubs/annual-plant-sale/ for further information.
Let’s Have Tea
The Elegant Teacup’s annual spiritual gathering for ladies and gentlemen is 3 p.m. Saturday. The guest speaker will be Rev. Tamekia Milton from Birmingham, Ala. Tasty teas, savory sandwiches and desserts will be served on beautifully appointed table settings. Cost is $25. Vendors will open at 2:30 p.m. at The Historic Log Cabin, 1100 35th St., Phenix City. Email elegantteacup.com for ticket information.
Strut the Hooch Parade
The 3rd Annual Strut the Hooch Parade is 9 a.m. Saturday. This is a parade of fun and silliness. Participants can be individuals, musicians, floats, animals groups and even unicorns. If you can think of it, join in. This is a family event (kids will be present-keep it rated GP). Participation is free but registration is required. Everyone is invited to line the streets to watch. Parade route starts at the Springer Opera House, to Broadway and up to 12th St. back down Broadway and disperse at the River Center. Email stephen.scott@mchsi.com to register and to receive instructions.
Columbus Phenix City Inventors Association
The next meeting of the Columbus Phenix City Inventors Association will be held Saturday. Times are 10:30-11:30/non-members; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m./members. The topic is “If Not Now-When?” The meeting will be held at the Mildred Terry Library, 600 Veterans Pkwy. For additional details, call 706-225-9587.
Cooper Creek Tennis Center Expansion
A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony will be held Thursday at Cooper Creek Park Center’s Expansion Center. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and participants can stay and play until 8 p.m. There will also be a kids carnival and an adult mixer with the CSU tennis players. Email corta@corta.org for more info.
Comments