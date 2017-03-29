Columbus one of eight sites in the world to conduct TIGER Study.

A collaboration between Endocrine Consultants, IACT Health and Columbus Regional Health has brought the TIGER Study to the Columbus area. The medical study investigates the effect of a new drug call golimunab on pediatric patients who have the onset of Type 1 diabetes within 100 days of entry into the study. Columbus is one of eight sites in the world to participate in the study. The announcement was made Wednesday morning at Midtown Medical Center.
The Tiger Marching Drumline practices for its RiverCenter Performance

The G.W. Carver High Tiger Marching Drumline members rehearse for their upcoming performance at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. A performance video drew the most "likes" in a social media contest between area high schools to win the opportunity to open for the stage musical "Drumline LIVE!" The production is based on the Historically Black College and University marching band tradition

Meet a member of Drumline Live

Ike Ellis is a cast member of the touring production of Drumline Live. The event is Friday night at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. In this short video Ellis talks about, and demonstrates, his passion for the drums.

