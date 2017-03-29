Columbus one of eight sites in the world to conduct TIGER Study.

A collaboration between Endocrine Consultants, IACT Health and Columbus Regional Health has brought the TIGER Study to the Columbus area. The medical study investigates the effect of a new drug call golimunab on pediatric patients who have the onset of Type 1 diabetes within 100 days of entry into the study. Columbus is one of eight sites in the world to participate in the study. The announcement was made Wednesday morning at Midtown Medical Center.