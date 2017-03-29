News
Aimee Copeland: "I've got it going on y'all, I have an amazing life."
Aimee Copeland was the keynote speaker for the Muscogee County School District's Transition Fair at Columbus State University. Copeland, the 28-year-old University of Georgia graduate survived a case of Necrotizing Fasciitis. Although she coded twice and lost her left leg, right foot and both hands, she became a licensed master of social work and practices at a community mental health center.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer