Aimee Copeland: "I've got it going on y'all, I have an amazing life."

Aimee Copeland was the keynote speaker for the Muscogee County School District's Transition Fair at Columbus State University. Copeland, the 28-year-old University of Georgia graduate survived a case of Necrotizing Fasciitis. Although she coded twice and lost her left leg, right foot and both hands, she became a licensed master of social work and practices at a community mental health center.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

The Tiger Marching Drumline practices for its RiverCenter Performance

The G.W. Carver High Tiger Marching Drumline members rehearse for their upcoming performance at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. A performance video drew the most "likes" in a social media contest between area high schools to win the opportunity to open for the stage musical "Drumline LIVE!" The production is based on the Historically Black College and University marching band tradition

Meet a member of Drumline Live

Ike Ellis is a cast member of the touring production of Drumline Live. The event is Friday night at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. In this short video Ellis talks about, and demonstrates, his passion for the drums.

