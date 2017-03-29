Argentine Senate approves medical use of cannabis oil

Argentina's Senate has given final legislative approval to a bill legalizing the use of cannabis oil and other marijuana derivatives for medicinal purposes, and setting up a regulatory framework for the state to prescribe and distribute them to patients.
The legislation approved by senators Wednesday also creates a medical marijuana research program at the Health Ministry, which must "guarantee free access" to cannabis oil and other derivatives to patients who join the program. The legislation was passed by the Chamber of Deputies earlier.
Government agencies will be authorized to grow marijuana for research purposes and to produce cannabis oil and derivatives for patients. The state can import cannabis derivatives until they can be produced locally.
