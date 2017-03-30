Church Calendar

News

March 30, 2017 10:54 AM

Columbus

Friendship Missionary Baptist

831 6th Ave. 38th Pastoral Anniversary for Rev. Dr. Emmett S. Aniton, Jr. 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest Minister Worship 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests are Rev. Dr. Curtis Crocker Jr. and the Metropolitan Baptist Church Family. 706-323-6996

Glory to God Ministries

2217 Laurel Dr. Suite 6. Prayer Breakfast 9 a.m. April 8. Guest speaker will be Sister Tawanda Garrett of New Light Baptist Church of Smith Station, Ala. Gospel Singing 7 p.m. Saturday April 7. 706-569-3697

New Covenant

3816 2nd Ave. Annual Church Anniversary 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

New Life Assembly

2027 Box Rd. Hour of Prayer 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Light refreshments. 706-507-4914

Total Man Ministries

744 7th Ave. 13th Anniversary Celebration 2 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Sunita Williams of Shiloh Baptist will be guest speaker. 706-576-2291

Phenix City

Faith Fellowship Worship Center

1118 2890 Bypass, Suite C. 14th Pastors Appreciation honoring Pastors Brenda and Christopher Baker 7 p.m. April 7. Guest speaker will be Pastor Anthony Williams of Love Fellowship Church of Harrisburg, N.C. faithfellowshippc@att.ent

Greater Mt. Zion Baptist

201 S. Seale Rd. Second Annual Concert by the Children of Zion Youth Choir, directed by Minister of Music Josiah Sumbry 5 p.m. Sunday. 706-505-3930 msummers21@liberty.com

Around the Valley

Friendship Baptist

101 Friendship St., Hamilton, Ga. Red Cross blood drive 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 706-628-5006

Pleasant Grove AME

Seale, Ala. Annual Choir Day 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest preacher will be Rev. Brandon Thornton, Pastor of St. Paul AME Church.

