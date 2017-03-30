Lawmakers OK $15 million for mystery jobs project

Kentucky's Republican governor dangled a mystery jobs project in front of state lawmakers in the final hours of the legislative session, coaxing them into letting him borrow up to $15 million he said he needs to land a deal that would create up to 500 jobs with average salaries of $75,000 per year.
The request came on the final day of the legislative session as lawmakers rushed to finish work on a number of bills Thursday that would limit the supply of prescription painkillers and ease the nepotism restrictions for local school boards.
Lawmakers approved the bill late Thursday night. Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Terry Gill said he could not give more details about the project because it is a "competitive situation" and state officials are "under a pretty tight nondisclosure (agreement)." But after intense questioning on the House floor, House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Shell revealed a company was considering investing up to $1.3 billion in eastern Kentucky that would create 1,000 construction jobs and about 500 permanent full time jobs with average annual salaries of $75,000.
"I'll tell you what $75,000 would do for my district. It would bring my son and my daughter-in-law back home," Republican state Rep. John Blanton, who represents three economically depressed counties where many people have to move away to find work.
Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel said the bill was written in such a way that the governor can only use the money for this one project. If the project falls through, the state would not borrow the money.
"It's alive and well, and we'll see what happens," Bevin told reporters. "There's no guarantee of anything."
The vote capped a busy day at the state Capitol, where lawmakers approved a bill that would forbid doctors from prescribing more than a three-day supply of prescription painkillers in a state that has been devastated by opioid addiction. But the bill includes a long list of exceptions, including cancer treatments and end-of-life care. Doctors can provide more than a three-day supply if they believe the patient needs it, but they would have to document the reasons in patient medical records.
The bill also defines "fentanyl" and "carfentanil," two synthetic drugs similar to opioids but much more powerful. The bill would increase penalties for people caught selling the drugs. Kentucky is one of several states cracking down on fentanyl as the drug has become more prevalent after authorities have made it tougher to get prescription pills or heroin. Fentanyl accounted for 420 drug overdose deaths in 2015, up from 121 deaths in 2014, according to the most recent drug overdose report.
"There's a lot of medicine floating around out there," Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield said. "This bill is aimed at in part curbing the flow of some of those prescription meds getting into our communities."
Lawmakers also agreed to ease nepotism restrictions on local school boards. State law does not allow people to be elected to local school boards if the school district employs their parents, siblings, spouses, children, aunts, uncles, sons-in-law or daughters-in-law. This isn't an issue for some large districts.
But some smaller, rural districts were having trouble finding enough people qualified to run for office. House Bill 277 would remove aunts, uncles, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law from the list to increase the pool of eligible candidates.
And lawmakers approved a bill to rescue the Yum Center in Louisville, whose debt payments have risen in the past few years to the point the Louisville Arena Authority has warned it would not be able to cover those costs by 2020.
Sen. Paul Hornback, who opposed the bill, noted that extending the tax increment financing district to support the arena will deprive the state of about $350 million in sales tax revenue.
"I just hate to see us kick this can down the road once again and stretch it on out and put more of this debt on our kids and grandkids," he said.
