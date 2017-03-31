Is 'Obamacare' repeal dead -- or a legislative zombie?

3:02 Hundreds wait for a chance to "Come On Down!" with the Price is Right at the RiverCenter Pause

1:26 Raw video: Fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

1:27 Honoring those who give, and receive, the gift of life

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

1:21 Columbus Blue Devils bats get going early in win

3:40 Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first