Man infected with E. coli linked to soy nut product

State public health officials say a Massachusetts man who bought a peanut butter substitute that has been linked to an E. coli outbreak has fallen ill with the infection.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2mVqJ55 ) the state Department of Public Health says the Middlesex County man is the only Massachusetts victim that has been reported.
Officials say the man bought I.M Healthy SoyNut Butter from an online retailer. The Illinois-based company voluntarily recalled its SoyNut Butter products amid a nationwide outbreak of E. coli that has been linked to the nut-free product.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people not eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy-brand SoyNut Butter products or granola coated with the company's SoyNut Butter.
The company's lawyer says it's cooperating with the CDC and FDA.
