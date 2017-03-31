Georgia DOT gives update on I-85 roadway collapse

Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry provided a status update on the I-85 overpass that collapsed Thursday.
Georgia Department of Transportation

Local

Honoring those who give, and receive, the gift of life

Midtown Medical Center joined Thursday morning with LifeLink of Georgia to honor patients who provide the gift of life through organ donation. April 1st marks the beginning of Donate Life Month. During the ceremony the hospital raised the Donate Life flag, which will continue to fly throughout April to pay homage to organ donors and recipients.

Local

Single mother thanks fundraiser participants helping her 5-year-old son battle cancer

If you ever wanted to be a superhero and have the photos to prove your transformation, or you just want to help a jobless single mother pay for the expenses from her 5-year-old son’s out-of-town cancer treatments, then you might want to participate in this fundraiser. Sherwood Elementary School librarian Charity Wade is donating the proceeds from her photography business this weekend to benefit her childhood friend Kari Ward, whose son, Brantley, is being treated for stage 3 neuroblastoma, which means surgery couldn’t initially remove his tumor (found on one of his kidneys) and the cancer had spread (to an adrenal gland and lymph nodes).

News

Aimee Copeland: "I've got it going on y'all, I have an amazing life."

Aimee Copeland was the keynote speaker for the Muscogee County School District's Transition Fair at Columbus State University. Copeland, the 28-year-old University of Georgia graduate survived a case of Necrotizing Fasciitis. Although she coded twice and lost her left leg, right foot and both hands, she became a licensed master of social work and practices at a community mental health center.

News

Columbus one of eight sites in the world to conduct TIGER Study

A collaboration between Endocrine Consultants, IACT Health and Columbus Regional Health has brought the TIGER Study to the Columbus area. The medical study investigates the effect of a new drug call golimunab on pediatric patients who have the onset of Type 1 diabetes within 100 days of entry into the study. Columbus is one of eight sites in the world to participate in the study. The announcement was made Wednesday morning at Midtown Medical Center.

