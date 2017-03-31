Georgia DOT gives update on I-85 roadway collapse

If you ever wanted to be a superhero and have the photos to prove your transformation, or you just want to help a jobless single mother pay for the expenses from her 5-year-old son’s out-of-town cancer treatments, then you might want to participate in this fundraiser. Sherwood Elementary School librarian Charity Wade is donating the proceeds from her photography business this weekend to benefit her childhood friend Kari Ward, whose son, Brantley, is being treated for stage 3 neuroblastoma, which means surgery couldn’t initially remove his tumor (found on one of his kidneys) and the cancer had spread (to an adrenal gland and lymph nodes).