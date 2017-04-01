9 North Carolina dogs die from antifreeze poisoning

Moore County authorities are investigating the deaths of nine dogs from antifreeze poisoning.
WTVD-TV (http://abc11.tv/2omzAwV ) reports that the dogs died in the Carolina Lakes neighborhood east of Carthage.
Authorities weren't immediately sure if the dogs were intentionally poisoned or if they got into antifreeze that had been left out.
Officials say all of the animals that were killed were neighborhood dogs roaming the area. The cause was revealed when one pet owner paid for testing of a dead animal.
Comments