Spotted@MS Walk Columbus

Walkers and runners warm up before the annual Walk MS: Columbus at Golden Park Saturday. Sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Georgia Chapter, the two-mile walk along the Chattahoochee River brought together teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise funds that drive research and provide life-changing services for people with multiple sclerosis.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Walkers stroll the annual Walk MS: Columbus at Golden Park Saturday. Sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Georgia Chapter, the two-mile walk along the Chattahoochee River brought together teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise funds that drive research and provide life-changing services for people with multiple sclerosis.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Schkaylle Miller cheers walkers and runner at the finish line of the annual Walk MS: Columbus at Golden Park Saturday. Sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Georgia Chapter, the two-mile walk along the Chattahoochee River brought together teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise funds that drive research and provide life-changing services for people with multiple sclerosis.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Walkers stroll along the Chattahoochee Riverwalk during the annual Walk MS: Columbus at Golden Park Saturday. Sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Georgia Chapter, the two-mile walk brought together teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise funds that drive research and provide life-changing services for people with multiple sclerosis.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Cathy Harris, left, Demetrius Pettway and Teronda Pettway take a picture before the annual Walk MS: Columbus at Golden Park Saturday. Teronda was diagnosed in 2012 and temporarily lost her eyesight. Sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Georgia Chapter, the two-mile walk along the Chattahoochee River brought together teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise funds that drive research and provide life-changing services for people with multiple sclerosis.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Joselyn Launstein, 9, shows the gift card that she won as a door prize during the annual Walk MS: Columbus at Golden Park Saturday. Sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Georgia Chapter, the two-mile walk along the Chattahoochee River brought together teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise funds that drive research and provide life-changing services for people with multiple sclerosis.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Jeffrey Parker, 20, rests on the stairs after sprinting the two-mile Walk MS: Columbus at Golden Park Saturday. Sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Georgia Chapter, the event brought together teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise funds that drive research and provide life-changing services for people with multiple sclerosis.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Clifford Hadley, center, his granddaughter LaTyjah Hadley, 13, left, and his wife Tanya Hadley cross the finish line at the annual Walk MS: Columbus at Golden Park Saturday. Tanya Hadley was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2011, and has also battled lupus, which is currently in remission. Hundreds of walkers and runners participated in the event, sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Georgia Chapter, to raise awareness about MS and unite teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise funds that drive research and provide life-changing services for people with multiple sclerosis.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
The National Multiple Sclerosis Society Georgia Chapter hosted the annual Walk MS: Columbus at Golden Park Saturday. The two-mile walk along the Chattahoochee River raises awareness about MS, and unites teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise funds that drive research and provide life-changing services for people with multiple sclerosis.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI