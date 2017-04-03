Storm blows sign onto sports car in hotel parking lot
The severe storms passing through the area Monday caused this large sign at the Comfort Suites, 5236 Armour Road in Columbus, to fall onto this car in the hotel's parking lot. Here's raw video of the scene.
Mike HaskeyThe Ledger-Enquirer
