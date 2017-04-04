Researchers find toxins in mollusks in Juneau

Researchers have found high levels of paralytic shellfish toxin in mollusks at a Juneau recreation area.
Southeast Alaska Tribal Ocean Research is recommending against the harvest of shellfish from Auke Recreation Area until further notice, The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2oDYEwk) Monday.
Ingesting shellfish with the toxin can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning, an illness that can result in tingling in the lips, tongue, fingers and toes as well as difficulty breathing. The illness can also eventually lead to death from paralysis of the breathing muscles.
The number of poisoning cases is typically lower during the colder months, but there have been cases that have popped up throughout the year in Alaska.
All shellfish harvested recreationally in Alaska, including clams, mussels, oysters and scallops, may contain toxins.
The toxins in the population of mollusks at the Juneau area were identified on Friday.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game recommends only eating shellfish that has been harvested commercially to avoid poisoning.
