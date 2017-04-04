House OKs medical pot bill to boost minority businesses

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery Pause

0:44 Raw video: Building demolition gets the ball rolling in blighted Midtown area

4:21 'I don't trust people anymore ... especially the police': Man wants accountability for son's death

0:47 Storm damages several cars in elementary school parking lot

1:27 Honoring those who give, and receive, the gift of life

0:52 Music and merriment mark 2017 Strut The Hooch parade

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police

3:14 Here's why a Columbus family is speaking out about social media posts

0:28 Storm hits unrestored vacant boiler house in downtown Columbus