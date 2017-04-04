House OKs enabling women to get 12 months of birth control

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery Pause

2:15 Columbus man speaks about son killed in Ticknor Drive shooting

3:39 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces city closing in anticipation of Wednesday storms

4:27 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 4 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

0:52 Music and merriment mark 2017 Strut The Hooch parade

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police

3:33 William Washington pleads not guilty to felony murder in the shooting death Dominique Horton

1:10 Rep. Calvin Smyre discusses education funding