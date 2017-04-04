News

April 4, 2017 10:00 PM

Longmont father pleads guilty in son's malnourishment case

The Associated Press
LONGMONT, Colo.

A Colorado man whose blind and autistic son was hospitalized for severe malnutrition has pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child abuse.

The Times-Call reports (https://goo.gl/Ar8jkO ) 52-year-old David Hall, of Longmont, entered his plea Tuesday and is scheduled to be sentenced June 27.

According to court documents, the 17-year-old boy weighed 88 pounds, and a doctor likened his condition to that of a concentration camp inmate. He was hospitalized Aug. 22 after he was apparently fed a diet of soda and cracker snacks for several years and used a bedside jug as his bathroom.

The boy's mother, Vanessa Hall, pleaded guilty in March after also striking a deal with prosecutors.

Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett says the boy is doing well and is living with another family.

