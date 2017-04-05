Southwestern Colorado voters OK continued use of fluoride

Voters in southwestern Colorado are overwhelmingly in support of continuing to fluoridate water.
The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2oBvIbI ) that results from Tuesday's election show that more than 3,000 Durango voters chose to support keeping the city's fluoride program in place. Just over 1,700 people voted to end fluoridation of the city's water.
The issue came to light in the winter, when a petition called for Durango to stop adding the chemical to its drinking water. Opponents of fluoride say it's a form of forced medication.
Pro-fluoride groups say the program benefit's the city's oral health, particularly for low-income residents.
