Best Ranger 2017 puts the best to the test

Fifty-three teams of two Ranger-qualified soldiers started the grueling three-day competition at Camp Rogers at 6 a.m. with a group run, a mass swim across Victory Pond, the Malvesti Confidence Course and Urban Assault Course - all before noon.
Robin TrimarchiThe Ledger-Enquirer
Navy pilot Lt. Bo Behne,center, and his flight crew from Patrol Squadron 30 (VP-30) in Jacksonville, Florida, flew the P-3C Orion into the Columbus Metropolitan Airport for the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.
Dondre Tyre Hill, 26, pleaded not guilty Friday in Columbus Recorder's Court to murder and weapon possession charges stemming from the Jan. 5 shooting on 32nd Avenue in Columbus that killed 22-year-old Dominique Horton.