More Videos

2:29 Best Ranger 2017 puts the best to the test

1:00 Going to Thunder in the Valley this weekend? Check out this plane.

0:58 Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

2:53 President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria

1:51 How to eat a corned beef sandwich at Deli Day

1:16 Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children

2:25 Attorney for suspect in fatal Wilson Homes says client acted in self defense

1:04 Georgia Power spokesman Robert Watkins advises customers what to do if power lines go down in severe weather

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

2:19 See helicopter flyover of damage in Monroe County