April 08, 2017 10:22 AM

Connecticut optometrists seek to limit online eye exams

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut optometrists are joining their colleagues across the country in pushing back against new technology that allows consumers to get prescriptions for contact lenses and glasses online.

They're arguing that potential medical problems can be overlooked without a face-to-face exam from a doctor.

But proponents of these limited eye exams argue they provide both financial savings and convenience.

Montville state Rep. Kevin Ryan, who holds a doctor of optometry degree, says people are taking a risk by using the online tests. He's proposed a bill that would require face-to-face exams for contact lens prescriptions.

Chicago-based Opternative is one of several companies offering the technology and is fighting bill. Its test involves using a smartphone as a remote control to indicate what the patient sees on a computer screen?"

