News

April 08, 2017 11:44 AM

Anti-suicide bills moves forward in Montana Legislature

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

Legislation aimed at reducing the number of suicides by Native youth in Montana could soon head to the governor's desk for his signature.

The state Senate on Saturday overwhelmingly endorsed a bill by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy that seeks to provide additional resources to anti-suicide programs across tribal lands. It would authorize grants using existing money from special revenue account.

Montana has among the highest rates of suicide in the country over the past four decades. The state has a rate twice the national average.

A state report released last year identified 555 known suicides in the state between Jan. 1, 2014 and March 1, 2016.

The bill has already passed the House and is the only suicide-related legislation still pending in the current session.

