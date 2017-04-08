News

April 08, 2017 2:45 PM

Missouri military academy dating to 1880 will close

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Mo.

Administrators say a 137-year-old Missouri military academy and college will close after next month because of declining enrollment, rising costs and aging facilities.

Wentworth Military Academy and College's board chairman and president announced the closure, effective May 31, in letters Friday to cadets, students, parents and alumni.

The letter to alumni says the site in Lexington about 50 miles east of Kansas City will pay its debts and liquidate its assets as part of "an orderly closure."

Among Wentworth's alumni are the late Missouri Congressman Ike Skelton, Wal-Mart co-founder James "Bud" Walton, and "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom" host Marlin Perkins.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos