April 10, 2017 10:28 AM

Christie to mark prison's reopening as drug treatment center

The Associated Press
FORT DIX, N.J.

Gov. Chris Christie is set to mark the reopening of a New Jersey prison as an addiction treatment center for inmates.

Christie is due to hold a roundtable discussion Monday with the counselors who will work with the inmates at the nearly 700-bed facility.

The Republican governor said his administration would turn the former Mid-State Correctional Facility into a treatment center in his 2016 state of the state address. He requested $2 million for the project in 2016 and said this year he will seek an additional $2 million.

The reopening comes in Christie's final year as governor, as he has focuses on the state's drug addiction crisis. He also was recently tapped by GOP President Donald Trump to head a commission focused on drug addiction.

