Winning team from Best Ranger competition talks about their most difficult challenge
The 75th Ranger Regiment team of Capt. Michael Rose and Master Sgt. Josh Horsager discuss the most challenging "Ranger Moment" they encountered along the way to winning the 2017 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning.
Mike HaskeyThe Ledger-Enquirer
