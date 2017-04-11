News

April 11, 2017 2:13 AM

Norton, UofL partner to form pediatric cancer institute

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Norton Healthcare and the University of Louisville say they have partnered to form the Norton Children's Cancer Institute.

A joint statement on Monday said the program's goals are to offer new types of care for pediatric cancer patients, to increase access to clinical trials, to develop new research and to recruit more specialists.

Norton official Thomas D. Kmetz said the institute is expected to become a "beacon of hope" for children across the state.

The statement says Norton Healthcare and the University of Louisville will work together to staff the institute, and Norton will commit $1 million annually to UofL for pediatric oncology research and physician recruitment.

