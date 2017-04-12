News

April 12, 2017 8:51 AM

Omaha doctors monitoring pregnant woman with Zika infection

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

Doctors in Omaha have been monitoring a patient who's believed to be the first pregnant Nebraska woman diagnosed with a Zika infection.

Evelyn Suastegui says she began feeling ill while vacationing last year in Mexico. Her Zika infection was diagnosed after she returned to Nebraska.

One of the doctors involved in the case is Dr. Hemand Satpathy, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist. He says he's seen nothing in the uterine ultrasounds to raise concerns. Suastegui's due date is May 8.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 1 in 10 pregnant women in the continental United States with a confirmed Zika infection delivered a baby with serious defects.

Authorities say 16 travel-related cases of Zika have been reported in Nebraska.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A lesson in Zamboni driving with Christopher Mays

A lesson in Zamboni driving with Christopher Mays 2:18

A lesson in Zamboni driving with Christopher Mays
Aussie Kingdom brings a little 0:55

Aussie Kingdom brings a little "down under" to the Civic Center

Winning team from Best Ranger competition talks about their most difficult challenge 2:03

Winning team from Best Ranger competition talks about their most difficult challenge

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos