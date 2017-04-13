News

April 13, 2017 8:45 AM

Somalia's cholera outbreak at more than 25,000 cases: WHO

The Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia

The World Health Organization says a cholera outbreak in Somalia has grown to more than 25,000 cases this year alone and is expected to double by the end of June.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said Thursday that the outbreak has killed 524 people so far this year.

Cholera is spreading quickly as a drought worsens in the Horn of Africa country. At least 25,424 cases have been recorded, with 50,000 cases projected by summer.

U.N. Development Program country director David Akopyan says 13 of the country's 18 regions have reported cholera cases.

Akopyan calls Somalia the world's most fragile country and says WHO is trying to prevent the cholera outbreak "from spiraling out of control."

He also says the worsening drought could erode efforts at state-building in the long-chaotic nation.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos