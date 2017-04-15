Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park

Dust flies as plastic Easter eggs filled with treats fall from a helicopter above the Lakebottom Park track during an Easter celebration sponsored by The Bridge Church
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Watch our for Phonics Monkeys and Space Godzillas on the river this weekend

Kayaker Stephen Wright is looking forward to defending his national championship this weekend in Columbus. The 39-year-old, five-time title winner will be among more than 40 of the world’s best kayakers competing in the 2017 USA Freestyle Kayak National Championships. The kayakers are competing for prizes in different classes in the competition, which begins Friday on the Chattahoochee River at Whitewater’s Good Wave in front of RiverWalk Island. Wright spent a few minutes to give a little insight into what to look for this weekend.

