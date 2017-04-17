Onlookers cheer as demoltion of former Club Majestic begins
Club Majestic, the site of a fatal Columbus shooting, is now being demolished. The city began Monday afternoon demolition of the building at 2200 Cusseta Road after a brief 2 p.m. ceremony. Columbus MAyor Teresa Tomlinson and Columbus Council shut down Club Majestic in 2013 after the fatal shooting of Charles Foster Jr. At the time, they described the property as public nuisance due to constant reports of violence and criminal activity.
Mike HaskeyThe Ledger-Enquirer
More Videos
1:14
Onlookers cheer as demoltion of former Club Majestic begins
6:13
Sandra and Terry Render remember their son Coach David Pollard
2:50
Tips for the perfect boudin, special sauce and pork shoulder at Paddle South
2:04
Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park
3:34
Carna Proctor battles cancer but continues to visit her homeless friends she calls family
1:12
Watch out for Phonics Monkeys and Space Godzillas on the river this weekend