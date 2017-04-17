Onlookers cheer as demoltion of former Club Majestic begins

Club Majestic, the site of a fatal Columbus shooting, is now being demolished. The city began Monday afternoon demolition of the building at 2200 Cusseta Road after a brief 2 p.m. ceremony. Columbus MAyor Teresa Tomlinson and Columbus Council shut down Club Majestic in 2013 after the fatal shooting of Charles Foster Jr. At the time, they described the property as public nuisance due to constant reports of violence and criminal activity.