Genesis Cooper could relate to the story of James H. Smith, who quit school as a teenager after his father's death. "Thankfully, I didn't have to stop what I was doing to care of her," she said of her mother, who is partially paralyzed and legally blind. "I've always been focused on my future, because I had to grow up at such a young age." Genesis is the 10th James H. & Gladys M. Smith Scholar from the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley.