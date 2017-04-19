Town officials fund research on rare cancer cluster

Huntersville officials have commissioned more research into the town's high rate of a rare form of eye cancer.
The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2pesDyp) that 12 people connected to the town have been diagnosed with ocular melanoma.
There are typically 2,500 new cases found yearly, usually in male and older populations. In Huntersville, a town of 52,000, nine victims were female and six were under 30. Four have died.
State officials say the number of cases isn't unusually high, but Huntersville town commissioner Rob Kidwell says the state's 2015 report was incomplete and unacceptable.
Town commissioners on Monday approved a $14,600 mapping contract to reconstruct the victims' lives. A second contract for up to $59,000 will pay for genetic testing. Last year, local legislators secured a $100,000 state grant for research.
