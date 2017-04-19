News

April 19, 2017 10:03 PM

Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ Associated Press
HONOLULU

Hawaii health officials say two more people have contracted rat lungworm disease after consuming a homemade drink contaminated with slugs.

State Health Director Virginia Pressler said Wednesday the adults drank kava, an elixir that can calm nerves and deepen sleep which is made from the roots of a plant. She says they left the kava out overnight in uncovered buckets and after drinking it noticed it was tainted by slugs.

Rat lungworm disease is caused by a parasite found in rodents, which can pass the parasite to snails, slugs, crabs and other critters.

The disease can cause nausea, vomiting, severe pain and temporary paralysis. Symptoms can last a few weeks or months, but the parasites eventually die off.

Another four adults who drank the kava are suspected of having the disease.

There have been 11 confirmed cases of the disease in Hawaii this year.

Editor's Choice Videos