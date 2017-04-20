News

April 20, 2017 10:27 AM

Police say playground punch kills man with spina bifida

The Associated Press
YORK, Pa.

Police say a man with spina bifida died when he was punched at a Pennsylvania playground by another man who believed the victim had been threatening children with a stick.

But York police say the dead man, 25-year-old Oscar Cherry III was merely defending some little girls he was babysitting after another group of children threw rocks and sticks at him and called him names Monday evening.

When Cherry picked up the stick to defend himself, two children ran home and got their cousin, 18-year-old Kwamiere (kwah-MEER') Durham.

Police say Durham confronted Cherry and when Cherry didn't respond, Durham punched Cherry in the face and Cherry fell and hit his head. Cherry had spina bifida and died the next morning.

Court records don't list an attorney for Durham who's jailed on homicide and assault charges.

