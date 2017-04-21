News

April 21, 2017 9:03 PM

Maryland health officials: 3 dead from carfentanil overdoses

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Maryland public health officials say three people have died of apparent overdoses of the potent synthetic opioid carfentanil.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a statement Friday evening that one of the overdoses was in Frederick County, the other two in Anne Arundel County.

Carfentanil (kahr-FEHN'-tuh-nihl), which is used to tranquilize elephants and other large animals, burst into the North American drug supply last summer. It is considered 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

A spokesman for the department declined to release any further details about the deaths, including when they occurred.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency last month over the opioid crisis.

