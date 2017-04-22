Rev. Willie Phillips keeps fighting for a crime-free Winterfield neighborhood
A murder in the wake of the Club Majestic demolition was discouraging news for the the founder of the Winterfield on the Move Against Drugs organization, but Rev. Willie Phillips said that seeing so many young people volunteer for the annual neighborhood cleanup lifted his spirits and his optimism
Robin TrimarchiThe Ledger-Enquirer
More Videos
1:03
Rev. Willie Phillips keeps fighting for a crime-free Winterfield neighborhood
2:39
Sen. Bob Dole visits the National Infantry Museum
3:23
Synovus Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling talks with the Ledger-Enquirer following the annual shareholders meeting
1:42
Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators
2:24
Peachtree Mall murder trial features surveillance video
1:13
Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future
1:45
Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings
1:05
Woman asks Richard Spencer what it's like to get punched in the face
2:25
CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church
1:36
Columbus High senior Genesis Cooper is named the 2017 Smith Scholar
2:18
Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
0:40
Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex
World War II veteran and former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole spent two days at Fort Benning where he graduated from the U.S. Army Officers Candidate School in 1944. U.S. He toured the OCS exhibit room, and shared a few thoughts on his time in the military.