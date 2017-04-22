Rev. Willie Phillips keeps fighting for a crime-free Winterfield neighborhood

A murder in the wake of the Club Majestic demolition was discouraging news for the the founder of the Winterfield on the Move Against Drugs organization, but Rev. Willie Phillips said that seeing so many young people volunteer for the annual neighborhood cleanup lifted his spirits and his optimism
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
