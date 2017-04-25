News

April 25, 2017 1:40 PM

Lawyer: Doctor charged with fraud made honest mistakes

The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

An attorney for a prominent Florida eye doctor charged with Medicare fraud is telling jurors his client is being prosecuted for honest mistakes that were "cherry-picked" to elicit the maximum outrage.

Attorney Matthew Menchel told the federal jury during closing arguments Tuesday that Dr. Salomon Melgen made honest mistakes in his diagnoses of his patients and his Medicare billing. But Menchel says they weren't intentional, as prosecutors argued earlier in the day, and therefore not fraud.

The 62-year-old doctor faces the equivalent of a life sentence if convicted of all or most of the 76 counts against him. He is accused of stealing up to $105 million.

Melgen is charged separately in New Jersey with bribing Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos