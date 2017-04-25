Lawyer: Doctor charged with fraud made honest mistakes

An attorney for a prominent Florida eye doctor charged with Medicare fraud is telling jurors his client is being prosecuted for honest mistakes that were "cherry-picked" to elicit the maximum outrage.
Attorney Matthew Menchel told the federal jury during closing arguments Tuesday that Dr. Salomon Melgen made honest mistakes in his diagnoses of his patients and his Medicare billing. But Menchel says they weren't intentional, as prosecutors argued earlier in the day, and therefore not fraud.
The 62-year-old doctor faces the equivalent of a life sentence if convicted of all or most of the 76 counts against him. He is accused of stealing up to $105 million.
Melgen is charged separately in New Jersey with bribing Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who has denied any wrongdoing.
