Arizona rolls out new guide to help identify dyslexia

Arizona education officials are introducing a new handbook designed to help teachers and parents identify dyslexia in students.
The resource handbook put together by the Department of Education also contains a list of resources available to parents and teachers to help support students with the reading disorder.
The resources were put together at the urging of Republican Rep. Jill Norgaard. Legislation urging the creation of the guide passed the Senate Monday and is headed to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk for consideration.
The education department has also posted dyslexia resources on its website at www.azed.gov/dyslexia .
Comments