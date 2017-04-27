Correction: Mammogram Notification-Ricketts story

In a story April 26 about Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signing two laws, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a new law will require doctors give parents information about perinatal hospice care. The law will allow doctors to share that information, not require it.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Nebraska governor approves mammogram notification law
A new law in Nebraska will require doctors to tell women if their mammograms reveal dense breast tissue
Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new law in Nebraska will require doctors to tell women if their mammograms reveal dense breast tissue.
Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the law Wednesday surrounded by family members of a woman who died from breast cancer after years of normal mammograms.
Sen. Joni Craighead of Omaha says she sponsored the bill because dense breast tissue shows up on mammograms and signifies a high risk of eventually getting breast cancer.
Ricketts also signed a law allowing doctors to give information about perinatal hospice care to parents who learn their unborn child has an anomaly that will result in death. Perinatal hospice services let families experience firsts such as holding, bathing, and diapering a stillborn baby.
