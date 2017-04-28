Attorney describes caregiver accused of abusing woman as 'good person'

Area Dairy Queen locations celebrated Thursday their 13th annual Miracle Treat Day, where proceeds from every Blizzard sold that day went to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) at Midtown Medical Center. Jessie Doggett, a CMN officer at Midtown Medical Center, said young volunteers are an important part of spreading the word about Children's Miracle Network. Doggett said they refer to it as "this generation fighting for the next." We caught up with four young women volunteering during Miracle Treat Day who embody that message.