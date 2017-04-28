Attorney describes caregiver accused of abusing woman as 'good person'

Cathy Oatis, 46, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault Friday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. She allegedly abused a 55-year-old woman at the East Columbus Personal Care Home on Josephine Street.
Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com
Soap Box Derby returns to the Columbus

Let's Grow STEAM students gathered at Lakebottom Park for the inaugural River City Soap Box Derby, bringing the race event back to Columbus after a 20-year absence. The award winners were: Ethan Queen, first place, Race 29; Dominik Gil, second place, Race 4; Kassandra Jordan, third place, Race 32; Peter McBroom, Community Cup Winner representing UpTown Columbus.

Meet four young women working to better the lives of the next generation

Area Dairy Queen locations celebrated Thursday their 13th annual Miracle Treat Day, where proceeds from every Blizzard sold that day went to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) at Midtown Medical Center. Jessie Doggett, a CMN officer at Midtown Medical Center, said young volunteers are an important part of spreading the word about Children's Miracle Network. Doggett said they refer to it as "this generation fighting for the next." We caught up with four young women volunteering during Miracle Treat Day who embody that message.

Habitat house becomes new home and blessing for Columbus family

Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated and transferred ownership of a new house to the Frazier family Thursday morning. Habitat also dedicated four other homes around Columbus on Thursday. Funding for the Frazier home was provided by Publix Supermarkets Charities Inc.

Firefighters battle fire at Whisperwood Apartments

Columbus Fire & EMS is currently battling a fire at Whisperwood Apartments. At least three fire trucks are on the scene at the complex on 6029 Flat Rock Road. The fire is near apartment numbers 1283-1286, which is close to the Milgen Road entrance at the complex. Columbus police are also on the scene.

Young authors ask "What's Your Story?"

Eighteen students from the Phenix City and Russell County school districts have sharpened their reading and writing skills through a local literacy program funded by a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The program, called “What’s Your Story? Reading Writing and Storytelling," celebrated recently the students accomplishments at a book-signing party at the Chuck Roberts Activities Center in Phenix City. Troy University partnered with the Phenix City Housing Authority’s YES! Summer program for the project, now in its second year. Participants read fiction and non-fiction books, learned the basic elements of storytelling , visited museums at Tuskegee University and finished by researching a historical person and incorporating that person into a fictional story. The grant was written by Troy communications director Marianne Michael, and Paige Paquette, an associate professor at Troy.