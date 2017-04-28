Attorney describes caregiver accused of abusing woman as 'good person'

Eighteen students from the Phenix City and Russell County school districts have sharpened their reading and writing skills through a local literacy program funded by a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The program, called “What’s Your Story? Reading Writing and Storytelling," celebrated recently the students accomplishments at a book-signing party at the Chuck Roberts Activities Center in Phenix City. Troy University partnered with the Phenix City Housing Authority’s YES! Summer program for the project, now in its second year. Participants read fiction and non-fiction books, learned the basic elements of storytelling , visited museums at Tuskegee University and finished by researching a historical person and incorporating that person into a fictional story. The grant was written by Troy communications director Marianne Michael, and Paige Paquette, an associate professor at Troy.