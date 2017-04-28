Hope Harbour holds its annual Bidding for Hope

The Home is Where the Art Is reception is from 5p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at The Columbus Museum. Last year’s exhibit boasted over 100 pieces of artwork. This year’s exhibition will feature more than 20 artists. Work featured in the exhibition is created by both participants and volunteers in the program. Participants will get to keep 80 percent of the profits from their work, with the remainder going back into the program to help with costs. Admission is free and prices of the artwork varies. The Home is Where the Art is program gives local artists and students the opportunity to help people in the homeless community create art. The program is a collaboration between the Chattahoochee Valley Jail Ministries, SafeHouse and the Bo Bartlett Center.