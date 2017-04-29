2 more rat lungworm disease cases emerge for total of 13

Hawaii health officials say two more cases of rat lungworm disease have been confirmed, bringing the total up to 13.
The State Health department made the announcement Friday. Officials say the patients in two new cases are from the Big Island and are separate from kava elixir-related cases reported earlier this week.
One of patients is being treated at a local hospital after tests for the disease came back positive Wednesday. The other was at a hospital on the mainland and tested positive a month ago.
Rat lungworm disease is caused by a parasite found in rodents, which can pass the parasite to snails, slugs, crabs and other critters. It can cause damage to the brain and spinal cord and bring nausea, severe pain and temporarily paralysis.
The cases have been linked to the Big Island and Maui.
