Amazing Grace filled the quiet stadium for the luminaria ceremony at the 2017 Relay for life

Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."

Crime

The trial of three alleged gang members charged in last year’s fatal shooting at Peachtree Mall turned chaotic Friday when complaints about the jury foreperson led to her dismissal. She was replaced by an alternate juror, and that reset deliberations to start all over at 9 a.m. Monday. This is an excerpt of Assistant District Attorney Pete Temesgen's argument for dismissing the juror.

No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

Crime

Mark Shelnutt, who with co-counsel William Kendrick represents Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24, argued Friday for a mistrial on behalf of his client. Shelnutt was unsuccessful. The trial of the three alleged gangsters charged in last year’s fatal shooting at Peachtree Mall turned chaotic Friday when complaints about the jury foreperson led to her dismissal. She was replaced by an alternate juror, and that reset deliberations to start all over at 9 a.m. Monday. Shelnutt objected to removing the juror, saying a “heated disagreement” is not unusual. “That’s part of deliberations,” he said, adding, “She’s entitled to her conclusion,” and, “’Dr. Phil’ is not an insult.” He moved for a mistrial based on a hung jury. So did McFarland’s attorney Nancy Miller.

Hope Harbour holds its annual Bidding for Hope

News

The Hope Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter held its fifth annual fundraising event at the W.C. Bradley Company museum. The auction proceeds directly serve the hundreds of women, children and men who are domestic violence victims in Columbus. The shelter also does outreach work and domestic violence awareness. Georgia ranks 12th in the nation for woman who are killed by men, and first in the nation for teen dating violence.

Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board

Business

On Thursday morning, TSYS gathered for its annual meeting of shareholders inside its downtown Columbus campus auditorium. It was the final meeting with Jim Blanchard and Jimmy Yancey as directors on the TSYS board, with the two not up for re-election by shareholders. They have served on the board since TSYS became a publicly traded company in 1983, with it still a subsidiary of Synovus Financial Corp. at the time. It was spun off from Synovus as a standalone company in 2007. Blanchard is a retired chairman and CEO of Synovus, while Yancey is a retired Synovus chairman, president and chief operating officer.

Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list"

Local

The Home is Where the Art Is reception is from 5p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at The Columbus Museum. Last year’s exhibit boasted over 100 pieces of artwork. This year’s exhibition will feature more than 20 artists. Work featured in the exhibition is created by both participants and volunteers in the program. Participants will get to keep 80 percent of the profits from their work, with the remainder going back into the program to help with costs. Admission is free and prices of the artwork varies. The Home is Where the Art is program gives local artists and students the opportunity to help people in the homeless community create art. The program is a collaboration between the Chattahoochee Valley Jail Ministries, SafeHouse and the Bo Bartlett Center.

Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus

Local

There's a new farmer's market in Columbus. The Green Island Farmer's Market, located in the cul-de-sac behind River Flow Yoga and Wellness at 6801 River Rd., features fresh vegetables, flowers, pressed juices, locally roasted coffee, and more. The market is Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wheelhaus Provisions has joined with River Flow Yoga & Wellness to create what organizers are calling a produce-driven market.

Sunday Interview with Dr Sylvester McRae

News

Dr. Sylvester McRae with the St. Francis OB/GYN Associates, who is the grandson of slaves, has delivered more than 10,000 babies in his forty year career. In his interview with the Ledger-Enquirer he also expresses his views on the Affordable Care Act.

