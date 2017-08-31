Laughing gas makes a comeback as painkiller in ambulances

In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, photo, Scott Brinkman, chief of Stowe Department of Emergency Medical Services, demonstrates how nitrous oxide is used in an ambulance, in Stowe, Vt. Several rural ambulance crews are using nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, to treat patients' pain en route to the hospital when paramedics aren't on board to provide narcotics. Lisa Rathke AP Photo