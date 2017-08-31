More Videos

Blue Morpho Butterflies return to Callaway Gardens 1:24

Blue Morpho Butterflies return to Callaway Gardens

Pause
Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy 6:37

Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy

Ex-Harris County sheriff emotional with family members after verdicts read in court 1:06

Ex-Harris County sheriff emotional with family members after verdicts read in court

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse 2:35

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward. 1:32

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution 1:35

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution

What's a balloon meister? Find out here. 1:22

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Animal Control pulls dog from Chattahoochee River 1:01

Animal Control pulls dog from Chattahoochee River

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 4:05

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday 1:23

Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday

  • Family of homicide victim says he ran with a bad crowd

    Tremaine Taylor's grandmother and great-grandmother don't have much information regarding the shooting death of their grandson, but said that he just wanted to hang out in the streets

Family of homicide victim says he ran with a bad crowd

Tremaine Taylor's grandmother and great-grandmother don't have much information regarding the shooting death of their grandson, but said that he just wanted to hang out in the streets
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Community comes to the aid of Hurricane Harvey victims

Local

Community comes to the aid of Hurricane Harvey victims

Volunteers were busy Thursday morning filling trucks with bottled water, diapers, and other supplies at PTAP (Perfect Touch Automotive Playground), 839 Veterans Parkway, in Columbus. The volunteers turned out in force to assist the Harris County Hurricane Harvey Victim Relief effort, organized by Thomas Vowell and Jennifer Quick. All the donated supplies will be driven to Texas this weekend to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Organizers have been collecting items such as cased water,batteries,flashlights,diapers, toothpaste and toothbrushes at the Harris County Community Center and PTAP.

Blue Morpho Butterflies return to Callaway Gardens

Local

Blue Morpho Butterflies return to Callaway Gardens

Once again, September is Blue Morpho Butterfly Month at Callaway Gardens' Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center. The Blue Morpho is a tropical butterfly iridescent blue in color, has a wing span of five to eight inches, and is native to the rainforests of South and Central America. The Blue Morphos arrive at the center in chrysalis form and are released into the conservatory after emerging. For more information, visit Callaway's site at http://www.callawaygardens.com/events/education-and-culture/blue-morpho-month

Wife and juror speak following mixed verdict in Harris County sex crimes case

News

Wife and juror speak following mixed verdict in Harris County sex crimes case

Amy Pierson agreed that law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard after her husband was convicted of sexual assault on a person in custody in Superior Court in Harris County. The jury forewoman discusses how the jury focused on the evidence in the case and the letter of the law when they acquitted him on charges of aggravated sodomy and sexual battery

Attorneys speak following the mixed verdict in sex crimes case

News

Attorneys speak following the mixed verdict in sex crimes case

Defense attorney Bernard Brody and Assistant District Attorney William Lisenby comment after former Harris County Sheriff's deputy Thomas Pierson was found not guilty on charges of aggravated sodomy, sexual battery and stalking, but was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Local

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Chuck Norton is the "Balloon Meister" for the 19th Annual Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival Garden at Callaway Gardens. This is a role he has served for many years at the event, a staple of Labor Day weekend events in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Defense claim former deputy was no threat to anyone

News

Defense claim former deputy was no threat to anyone

Defense attorney Bernard Brody told jurors that although Thomas Pierson had a gun and a taser, he was never a threat to the woman at the center of the aggravated sodomy and sexual battery charges that he faces in Superior Court

Prosecution tells the jury that Thomas Pierson's actions were "vile"

News

Prosecution tells the jury that Thomas Pierson's actions were "vile"

Assistant District Attorney William Lisenby told the jury that former Harris County Sheriff's deputy Thomas Pierson's behavior was escalating, intentional and that he knew what he wanted to do when he stopped a woman in 2016. Pierson faces multiple charges in Superior Court, including aggravated sodomy and sexual battery

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution

Crime

Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution

Brandon Jarrell Senior,31, appeared Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to face charges related to the shooting death of Tamir Harris. Senior faces one count each of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In this video Sgt. Lance Deaton of the Columbus Police Department details some of the evidence against Senior.

"What happen to them was a nightmare"

Crime

"What happen to them was a nightmare"

Prosecutor Elizabeth Bobbitt gives jurors her opening statement in Darrell Aundray Ross' trial in Peach County of the suspect in serial rapes that terrorized Fort Vally in 2015.