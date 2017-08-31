More Videos

Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately? 2:15

Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately?

Pause
Thousands line streets for annual Christmas Parade 1:16

Thousands line streets for annual Christmas Parade

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations 2:54

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical 'Newsies' to the Columbus stage 1:23

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts 4:02

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:12

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched

Spotlight on a Spanish translator and interpreter 2:11

Spotlight on a Spanish translator and interpreter

  • Youngsters enjoy the United Way kickoff luncheon

    A color guard of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts were excited to carry the flags, and a group from area Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley were just excited to open the annual United Way Campaign Kick Off Luncheon

Youngsters enjoy the United Way kickoff luncheon

A color guard of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts were excited to carry the flags, and a group from area Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley were just excited to open the annual United Way Campaign Kick Off Luncheon
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Thousands line streets for annual Christmas Parade

Local

Thousands line streets for annual Christmas Parade

Here's a video montage from Saturday's 2017 Bi-City Christmas Parade through Columbus and Phenix City. The music is performed by the United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence Band and the Central High School Red Devil Regiment from Phenix City's Central High School.

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts

Crime

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts

The jury reached a verdict early Friday afternoon in the murder trial of Gary Lee Jones Jr., charged in Robert Earl Bolden’s Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting on Riverland Avenue in Columbus’ Oakland Park community. Jones was found not guilty on all charges, which included malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of armed robbery, armed robbery and using a gun to commit a crime. Michael Eddings, Jones' defense attorney, spoke with the media after the verdicts came in. These are excerpts from his comments.

Watch as verdict is read in Oakland Park murder trial

Crime

Watch as verdict is read in Oakland Park murder trial

The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Gary Lee Jones Jr., charged in Robert Earl Bolden’s Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting on Riverland Avenue in Columbus’ Oakland Park community. Jones was found not guilty on all charges, which included malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of armed robbery, armed robbery and using a gun to commit a crime.Jurors deliberated about three hours before announcing they had a verdict at 1:15 p.m.

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

Crime

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting.

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

Crime

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

Two shootings in Phenix City left one man dead Wednesday and another injured just west of 10th Avenue on Fourth Street South, police said. A unidentified man who appeared to be in his early 20s was pronounced dead of a gunshot to the head at 4:19 p.m. at the scene, Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said. His body will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, Ala. on Thursday. Sumbry said his office is trying to get in touch with relatives to identify the man.

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

Local

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

We caught up with Toni Losonsky, Samantha Whitehead, and Lindzee Jones as they added ornaments Tuesday afternoon to a Christmas tree representing both Twelfth Street Deli & Catering Company and The Speakeasy. The tree is among those featured at this year's Uptown Tree Trail, a display of live Christmas trees in the Broadway median in downtown Columbus. The event is organized by Columbus State University’s Servant Leadership program and hosted by Uptown Columbus. Trees are purchased and decorated by local businesses, organizations, groups or families, with this year's proceeds going to Warrior Outreach. The Uptown Tree Trail kicks off on December 1 at 6:30 p.m. and closes on January 2.

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."

Crime

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."

The murder trial for a man charged in a 2014 fatal shooting in Columbus started Tuesday morning. Gary Lee Jones Jr.,25,is one of two suspects charged in the Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments in Columbus. The case against codefendant Adrian Devon Patterson,26, was severed, so he will be tried separately later. The indictment charges Jones and Patterson with malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of aggravated assault, and aggravated assault. Jones is charged also with using a gun to commit a crime. These are excerpts from the argument made by Michael Eddings, the defense attorney representing Jones.