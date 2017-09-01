News

2 men bitten by rabid fox in South Florida

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 6:50 AM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.

Health officials say a rabid fox has bitten two men near a Florida work site.

Local news outlets report the fox "appeared sick and aggressive" when it was captured on Thursday. The fox tested positive for rabies.

Now officials have posted signs in the area warning that there is a possibility of more rabid animals in the area of Delray Beach, which is south of West Palm Beach.

Health department officials say a man who was bitten Sunday received treatment and will need follow-up rabies shots. The second man, who was bitten and scratched by the fox on Monday, has already started his rabies shots.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal to humans.

