Crime

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”

Local

Dog with special needs begins journey to new home in Iowa

Georgie, a special needs dog from PAWS Humane, started Thursday his journey to a new home in Iowa. Georgie was born with cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological disorder requiring an owner who can help him. Joshua Daly, a volunteer with PAWS Humane, volunteered to drive Georgie to his new home.

Local

Community comes to the aid of Hurricane Harvey victims

Volunteers were busy Thursday morning filling trucks with bottled water, diapers, and other supplies at PTAP (Perfect Touch Automotive Playground), 839 Veterans Parkway, in Columbus. The volunteers turned out in force to assist the Harris County Hurricane Harvey Victim Relief effort, organized by Thomas Vowell and Jennifer Quick. All the donated supplies will be driven to Texas this weekend to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Organizers have been collecting items such as cased water,batteries,flashlights,diapers, toothpaste and toothbrushes at the Harris County Community Center and PTAP.

Local

Blue Morpho Butterflies return to Callaway Gardens

Once again, September is Blue Morpho Butterfly Month at Callaway Gardens' Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center. The Blue Morpho is a tropical butterfly iridescent blue in color, has a wing span of five to eight inches, and is native to the rainforests of South and Central America. The Blue Morphos arrive at the center in chrysalis form and are released into the conservatory after emerging. For more information, visit Callaway's site at http://www.callawaygardens.com/events/education-and-culture/blue-morpho-month

News

Wife and juror speak following mixed verdict in Harris County sex crimes case

Amy Pierson agreed that law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard after her husband was convicted of sexual assault on a person in custody in Superior Court in Harris County. The jury forewoman discusses how the jury focused on the evidence in the case and the letter of the law when they acquitted him on charges of aggravated sodomy and sexual battery

News

Attorneys speak following the mixed verdict in sex crimes case

Defense attorney Bernard Brody and Assistant District Attorney William Lisenby comment after former Harris County Sheriff's deputy Thomas Pierson was found not guilty on charges of aggravated sodomy, sexual battery and stalking, but was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody

Local

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Chuck Norton is the "Balloon Meister" for the 19th Annual Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival Garden at Callaway Gardens. This is a role he has served for many years at the event, a staple of Labor Day weekend events in the Chattahoochee Valley.